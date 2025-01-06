Famous pornstar Kendra Lust supported India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma after his poor show at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the Australia national cricket team. Kendra Lust took to her 'X' (formerly Twitter), where she uploaded a morphed image of her with the India Test and ODI captain. "You are the Superstar of Indian Cricket World..stay Strong @ImRo45," the famous pornstar captioned the post. Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma had a dismal run with the bat during the Australia tour. In three Tests, Sharma amassed 31 runs at a poor average of 6.20. Rohit also 'opted out' of the fifth Test in Sydney, which India lost by six wickets. The veteran also missed the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play, Jasprit Bumrah to be Rested In IND vs ENG ODI Series 2025; Provisional Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be Announced Ahead of January 12: Report.

Kendra Lust Supports Rohit Sharma

Kendra Lust Supported Rohit Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@KendraLust)

