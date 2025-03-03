Sunil Gavaskar performed a hilarious mimicry of Javed Miandad while he was speaking at a show during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The former Indian captain was a panelist on the 'Dressing Room' show where he recalled an incident from his playing days when Javed Miandad had apologised to him for sledging. Sunil Gavaskar shared the former Pakistan captain apologised to him for abusing, while he did not hear anything. "Sorry Sunny bhai aapko gaali di," (Sorry Sunny bhai for abusing you). Sunil Gavaskar shared what Javed Miandad told him and after he clarified that he did not hear anything, the Pakistan great said, "Sach mein kuch nahi suna? Toh maine aise hi khaali peeli aapko sorry boldiya?" (You really did not hear anything? So I said sorry just like that?) 'Jab Aap Khelna Shuru Karte Hai...' Ajay Jadeja's Sparks Controversy By Comparing Pitches to Wives During ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Fans React to Ex-Cricketer's Remarks (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Mimics Javed Miandad

Gavaskar aces any such Miandad mimic every time !! This ‘solly’ conversation when Indian team visits Pak dressing room after 1987 Bangalore Test. #DPWORLD pic.twitter.com/j5vAk5gJQk — subu sastry (@suubsy) February 28, 2025

