Suryakumar Yadav was spotted practicing batting in the nets as he continued his jersey towards recovery from an ankle injury. The world no 1 T20I batter injured his ankle during the T20I series against South Africa towards the end of 2022 and has been sidelined from action for a considerable period of time. SKY, as he is popularly known, missed the T20Is against Afghanistan and is expected to make his comeback in IPL 2024. SKY also is one of those players who, in all likelihood, will make the cut for India's squad at the T20 World Cup 2024. Sanju Samson Gifts Rajasthan Royals Cap to Specially-Abled Fan on Sidelines of Ranji Trophy 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Suryakumar Yadav Trains in Nets

Good news for India & Mumbai Indians. - Suryakumar Yadav has started batting in nets. pic.twitter.com/ivVU9KrWva — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story:

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram stories (Photo credit: Instagram @surya_14kumar)

