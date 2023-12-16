After Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav took to social media to share a cryptic post, as the post mentioned a "Broken Heart" emoji. The fans are very confused with the social media post of Suryakumar Yadav. Some of the fans are speculating that Suyakumar will be leaving Mumbai Indians and some of them think it is because he supports Rohit Sharma. IPL 2024 auction will be taking place on December 19, 2023. Rohit Sharma Fan Burns Mumbai Indians Jersey After Hardik Pandya Was Named As MI Captain for IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Suryakumar Yadav’s Cryptic Post

💔 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 16, 2023

Wanted to be Captain?

Captaincy is overrated in India, to the extent that everybody wants to captain a team. #IPL2024 https://t.co/MWEBaU7fcf — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) December 16, 2023

Leave Mumbai Indians

Bhai 💔leave Mumbai team pliz https://t.co/2hI5pgclwT — Dilkhush Singh (@Dilkhushsingh45) December 16, 2023

All is Not Well

This kind of cryptic message just raise the rumours that all is not well in dressing room of #MI first Bhumrah now Surya https://t.co/6EGOJ21izS — Darshan (@Darshan1389) December 16, 2023

Trade Window is Open!

Trade window is open after ipl auction hope sky ,boom ,rohit leave krde mza aa jayega https://t.co/VsxSPu3Dzl — . (@humung0usaur) December 16, 2023

Rift in MI Dressing Room

Leaving?

Kuch toh hua hai, kuch ho gaya hai 🤔 https://t.co/X11iznH4RU — Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) December 16, 2023

