Delhi Capitals suffered a 8-run loss in the WPL 2025 final where they got defeated by Mumbai Indians. This is DC-W's third consecutive in the WPL 2025 final and second against MI-W. Meg Lanning, who led Australia to multiple ICC World Cup titles failed three times at a stretch as captain. After the final at the Brabourne Stadium, Lanning was spotted sitting teary-eyed in the dugout. Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Beat Delhi Capitals in Final by Eight Runs To Claim Second Title in Women’s Premier League.

Meg Lanning Lost 3/3 Finals in A Row

Heartbreak

Meg Lanning achieved everything with Australia but she faced the heartbreak of losing three consecutive WPL finals Sometimes, sport can be incredibly harsh#WPL2025 #WPLFinal #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/mgIu7BnD9R — Ash (@Ashsay_) March 15, 2025

Franchise is Cursed

Meg Lanning was the most successful captain in the history of cricket with 5 ICC trophies & then she became the Captain of DC and has lost everywhere. Maybe this franchise is cursed. Even a World Champion like Ricky Ponting couldn't do anything as Coach with such a strong squad. pic.twitter.com/JgUAC5e95k — Aditya (@adityakumar480) March 15, 2025

We Stand With Meg Lanning

NGL but losing 3 finals in a row is a bigger achievement than winning 2 WPLs. | We stand with Meg Lanning | pic.twitter.com/kRzNsNOXBt — Tarun🏏 (@Tarun113344) March 15, 2025

Meg Lanning After Playing Cricket in WPL

Meg Lanning after playing cricket for 3 seasons with Jemi and Shafali instead of Perry, Mooney, and Healy.😂 pic.twitter.com/aSUyOkh6gA — ©️ (@CenaSZNs) March 15, 2025

WPL is the One Tournament She Has Not Won

Meg Lanning has won everything else in her career but WPL is the one tournament she has not won during her illustrious playing career. #WPL2025 #meglanning #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/3Jds6QGOn4 — Deepak Mishra (@deepakm70) March 15, 2025

