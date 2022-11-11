India were handed an absolute pasting by England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. Set 169 runs to win, England chased down the target with ease and ten wickets in hand. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who had a tough time in the T20 WC 2022, took to Twitter and posted a broken heart. Virat Kohli Reacts As India Bows Out of T20 World Cup 2022, Says 'We Leave Australia With Disappointment in Our Hearts'

KL Rahul Reacts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)