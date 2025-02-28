Travis Head funny memes went viral on social media after the left-hander smashed a quickfire half-century during the AFG vs AUS match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 28. The aggressive southpaw showed why he was so dangerous as he smashed the Afghanistan national cricket team bowlers to all parts of the ground and got himself a 34-ball half-century. Travis Head was dropped by Rashid Khan when he was batting on six runs off five deliveries and he made the most of that reprieve. Travis Head had scored 59 runs off 40 deliveries with nine fours and one six before rain intervened and stopped play in Lahore. Fans remembered his performance against the Indian team, especially at the 2023 World Cup final and shared some hilarious memes. Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Hashmatullah Shahidi Gets Dismissed After Playing A Slow Knock During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Travis Head Against Other Teams vs Travis Head Against Teams With Blue Jerseys

Indian Fans Can Relate

Travis 'Head'ache smashing a team in blue jersey. We have seen this before⏰⏰#AFGvAUS #Champio pic.twitter.com/crhracwdpY — ☠️ Legion ☠️ (@Aritro1504) February 28, 2025

Funny

Travis head vs Blue jersey Afg added now pic.twitter.com/yIrok0SF99 — RTR (@natweetsnaistm) February 28, 2025

Travis Head When it Comes to Facing Teams With Blue Jerseys

#AFGvAUS #ChampionsTrophy The moment Travis Head comes to know that opposition team wears blue jersey pic.twitter.com/as9p9K1lfi — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) February 28, 2025

Haha

Hilarious

Travis Head had terrible records against Afghanistan in the last 2 ICC tournaments he has faced them but today he decided to play like he can’t wait to meet the love of his life in Dubai for semis 😭💀#AUSvAFG #AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/bNy1ySotlD — Shelly (@shellyofflimits) February 28, 2025

Indian Fans to Afghanistan Fans

travis head smashes half century indian fans to afghanistan fans : #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/8qENaVIjrU — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 28, 2025

