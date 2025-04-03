Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head had a poor outing against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at iconic Eden Gardens. The dangerous opener was removed for four runs by speedster Vaibhav Arora. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the first over while chasing 201 runs. Vaibhav bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off-stump. Head went for the drive, but he sliced it off the toe end. Harshit Rana, who was standing at the mid-off region, took a fine catch. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad Star For Low Score During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Travis Head

1st ball ➡ FOUR! 😮‍💨 2nd ball ➡ CAUGHT! 👊🏻#KKR gets the perfect start as #VaibhavArora strikes early to dismiss the dangerous #TravisHead! 🔥💜 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/2YmeiCdBz9#IPLonJioStar 👉🏻 #KKRvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/xwhaGDVmuv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 3, 2025

