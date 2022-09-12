Kumar Sangakkara congratulated both of Sri Lanka's netball and cricket teams for winning Asian titles in their respective disciplines on Sunday, September 11. While Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2022 title, Sri Lanka's netball team were crowned Asian champions with a win over Singapore. The former cricketing legend wrote, "Two trophies in one day. A day to remember and cherish."

Kumar Sangakkara Congratulates Sri Lanka's Netball and Cricket Teams:

Congrats to the net ball team as well. Two trophies in one day. A day to remember and cherish. @OfficialSLC — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 11, 2022

