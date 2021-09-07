The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted unseen visuals from India's dressing room post team's victory over hosts England in the fourth Test at the Oval. India registered a stunning 157-run win to take 2-1 lead in the series.

DO NOT MISS! 😎 😎 From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval 👍 👍 - by @RajalArora Watch the full feature 🎥 🔽 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/BTowg3h10m pic.twitter.com/x5IF83J4a0 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2021

