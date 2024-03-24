Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag finally delivered as per the expectations of the fans and played an innings of 43 runs from 29 balls and smashed one four and three sixes during his stay at the crease. The netizens on social media came up with different reactions and lauded the innings played by the batsman. Some of the reactions are mentioned below: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Updates of IPL 2024

'Ye Ladka Hai Yaa Aag'

'Well Played Riyan'

'Not Bad Riyan Parag'

Not Bad Riyan Parag, Hopefully This Year You Will Finally Shine and Make Us RR Fans Happy 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/BxGYEqaynf — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) March 24, 2024

'What A Fab Inning'

What a fab inning by Riyan Parag , this is upcoming STAR of india ✊❣️ pic.twitter.com/Zz21VJeLGJ — PretMeena (@PretMeena) March 24, 2024

Riyan Parag Showing Confidence

Riyan Parag is looking really confident and positive out there. Showing maturity and good game awareness. Hope he continues like this 🙏 ❤️. #RRvsLSG #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/M1Z04DPupN — Dipanjan Chatterjee (@I_am_DipCh) March 24, 2024

'Did You Unleash a Beast?'

What has happened to Riyan Parag. Did you unleash a beast? — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) March 24, 2024

