A stunning innings from Beth Mooney came to really unfortunate end as she remained stranded on one end and finished with 96 runs off 59 deliveries and missed out on the century. But Mooney also set the foundation of a solid score for Gujarat Giants along with Harleen Deol. The fielding standards by UP Warriorz were not up to the mark as GG-W put up a total of 186/5 on the board. Sophie Ecclestone scalped two wickets for UPW-W. WPL 2025: Shafali Verma Reflects on Match-Winning Knock in Delhi Capitals’ Nine-Wicket Win Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘You Have To Start From Zero Every Time as a Batter’.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Innings Update

