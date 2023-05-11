After a string of failures for Venkatesh Iyer finally comes to an end as he scores his third fifty of the season this time in 39 balls. He started slow even in this game struggling to find timing, but caught up eventually attacked Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to get going and eventually make important contributions for his team.

Venkatesh Iyer Completes His Third Fifty of IPL 2023

