A video has gone viral on social media where speedster Jamie Overton was trying to avoid the danger area during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London. The incident is of one of the overs during India's second innings when right-arm pacer Overton bowled a delivery to Akash Deep during Day 3 of the fifth Test. After delivering the ball, Jamie Overton was seen scampering in his follow-through to avoid the danger area. For those unversed, the "danger area" refers to a specific section of the cricket pitch that bowlers are not allowed to run on during their follow-through after delivering the ball. If a bowler's foot lands on that area repeatedly, the umpires warn them, and if it continues again, it can lead to penalties or even suspension from bowling in that innings. Who is England's Substitute Fielder During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Can A Player Field As Sub Without Being Part of the Original Squad? Here's What We Know.

Jamie Overton Scampering in His Follow Through To Avoid Danger Zone

