The India national cricket team took part in the fun and creative drills during the practice session with their fielding coach, T. Dilip, ahead of the high-voltage third Test against the Australia national cricket team at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting on December 14. In the video, Indian cricketers were divided into three groups and had a maximum of 18 balls to hit the six targets. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series is level at 1-1. The Asian Giants won the opening Test in Perth before Australia bounced back in the pink-ball Test and secured a comprehensive 10-wicket win in Adelaide. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Brisbane.

Fun Drill Session Ahead of Third Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)