West Indies would hope to bounce back from their loss to Zimbabwe when they face Netherlands in a Group A match in ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier. The match will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club and it will begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier in India and the live telecast of this contest will be available on Star Sports 1/HD channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes Second Cricketer to Take Three Consecutive Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs, Achieves Historic Feat During SL vs IRE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match.

West Indies vs Netherlands

One final match up in the Group Stage of the #CWC23Qualifiers.💥 pic.twitter.com/xiPL2lriI6 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2023

