Indian batsman Rajat Patidar was excluded from India's playing XI for the fifth IND vs ENG Test match. At the same time, there were speculations that Patidar missed the Dharamshala Test due to his poor form. However, BCCI has now come up with an answer to it. The Indian board posted a tweet on 'X' and stated that Rajat Patidar pulled up a sore in his left ankle after being hit during practice on March 6. BCCI's statement read, "Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on 6th March, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test."

BCCI Reveals Rajat Patidar’s Exclusion From the Team for 5th IND vs ENG Test Match

