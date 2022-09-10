Sachin Tendulkar was not able to make a huge impact during the India Legends vs South Africa Legends clash at the Road Safety World Series 2022 as he was dismissed for 16 runs by Makhaya Ntini. The Indian star looked in great touch but handed an easy catch to Johan Botha.

WICKET! Sachin Tendulkar c Johan Botha b Makhaya Ntini 16(15). IND-L 46-1, 5.2 Overs.#RSWS #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #INDLvsSAL — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 10, 2022

