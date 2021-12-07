Yuvraj Singh shared a video on Twitter where it is stated that he is ready for his 'second innings'. The video has short clips of the achievements in his cricket career and it ends with him standing after a gate is opened.

Watch the Video Here:

It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xR0Zch1HtU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)