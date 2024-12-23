Indian pacer Akash Deep, who played in the India vs Australia third Test match at Brisbane, reacted to how Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the bowling unit helped him adapt to the conditions in Australia. In an interview, released by BCCI, Akash Deep revealed that with the kind of experience Bumrah has and the way he bowls, his tips are small and uncomplicated, which helps a lot while adapting in unfamiliar conditions. Akash Deep also added that Bumrah said 'Yaha pe excited nahi hona' (You should not be excited here), there is need to be disciplined and sticking to a particular length. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Akash Deep Reflects on His Batting Performance in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Says ‘Wasn’t Looking To Save the Follow-On That Day in Brisbane’.

Akash Deep Shares What Jasprit Bumrah's Advice to Him Was

🗣️ The senior players' feedback & suggestions make it easier for us during matches#TeamIndia pacer Akash Deep highlights the importance of guidance from Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli 👌👌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kXRgrpumwv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2024

