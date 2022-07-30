India cruised to a 3-0 victory over Singapore in the Men's Table Tennis Event at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Sarath Kamal led the Indian side to a dominant victory in the qualifying round of the Team Event. Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan won the first game 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2 in Men's Doubles category. Then Kamal clinched an eventful 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 win against Koen Pang in the Singles Event. Sathiyan Gnansekaran won the final game, sealing India's victory

Check the Tweet:

🏓Sathiyan and co. move into the quarters! G. Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai bag easy wins in one doubles and two singles matches to defeat Singapore 3-0 in the tie and reach the quarters🔥#CommonwealthGames | #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/YYtkaQaVwG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)