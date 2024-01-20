The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, January 21 and fans can watch live streaming of the same on the FanCode app and website. But that is not all. In a first, runners can watch personalised live streaming on the app. Exclusive to the Open 10k category, runners interested in watching personalised live streaming, can do the same by generating a unique link by entering the bib number. Moreover, runners can also use the same link later on to download highlights of their run for free. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated.

FanCode to Provide Personalised Live Stream for Runners

Runners, ready to be watched LIVE on FanCode? All you have to do is: -Log on to https://t.co/1TD6h0X9WE -Enter your bib number to generate a unique link -Share this link with friends and family -They click on it tomorrow morning when you run and watch you live! -After the… pic.twitter.com/41tl8wF6uo — FanCode (@FanCode) January 20, 2024

