The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Saturday issued temporary changes in some BEST bus services for Sunday, January 21 in view of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. The BEST said that due to Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday, some BEST buses operations on some routes will be affected between 05:15 am and 1:30 pm. It said that since the main routes of the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Hutatma Chowk – Churchgate – Marine Drive - Peddar Road - Haji Ali - Bandra Worli Sea Link - Mahim - Prabhadevi, the Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the route. The operations on these routes would be diverted to Sion- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg- J. J. Hospital - Wadi Bandar- P'dmelo Road Marg and Sion- Mahim-Senapati Bapat Marg- Dr. E. Moses Road - Mahalakshmi- Saat Rasta- The Bus routes no. A-100, A-105, A-106, A-108, A-112 and A-113, A-123, 155 would be temporarily postponed or diverted. Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here's Everything You Need to Know About India's Biggest Running Event.

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024:

ALERT- Temporary changes in BEST Bus Route operation during the TATA "MUMBAI MARATHON 2024" event between South Mumbai and Mahim /Bandra on 21st January 2024 from early morning hours till 13.00 hrs. #bestupdates #TataMumbaiMarathon pic.twitter.com/04ga6DywuK — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) January 20, 2024

