The second game of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final ended in a draw as nothing could separate Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh on Day 2 in Batumi, pushing the FIDE Women’s World Cup final into tie-breaks. With both classical games ending in stalemates, the title will now be decided via rapid and blitz games on Monday. Humpy plays black first in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Do Not Disturb! Lei Tingjie Carefully Avoids Disturbance to Koneru Humpy As Latter Meditates to Focus Ahead of FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Semifinal (Watch Video).

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final to be Decided By Tie-Breaker

🇮🇳 Humpy Koneru and 🇮🇳 Divya Deshmukh will play tie-breaks tomorrow! Game 1 & 2 ended in draws. Stay tuned! #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZXIlaJEtMG — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 27, 2025

