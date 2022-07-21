Arsenal beat Orlando City 3-1 to claim their third victory in the 2022-23 pre-season campaign here today at the Exploria Stadium. Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson were on the scoresheet for the Gunners while Facundo Torres pulled one back for the hosts. Mikel Arteta's side that are looking impressive, given their performances in the pre-season campaign, would face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Florida Cup final on July 24.

Check Result:

✅ Ipswich ✅ Nurnberg ✅ Everton ✅ Orlando City Another pre-season win 💪 🟣 1-3 ⚫️ (FT) pic.twitter.com/yA994J7hH0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 21, 2022

