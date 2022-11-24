Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score in five Football World Cups after he netted a goal via penalty against Ghana at the Stadium 974 in the FIFA WC 2022 in Qatar. Ronaldo previously scored in 2006 Germany FIFA World Cup, 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2014 WC in Brazil 2014 and in last edition in Russia in 2018. Ronaldo, who headed into the match as a Free Agent after his Manchester United exit, is now one goal away from equalling Eusebio's record of most World Cup goals for Portugal. The 37-year-old footballer is perhaps playing his last World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears During National Anthem Ahead of Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo First to Score Goals in Five Different World Cups

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗: Cristiano Ronaldo is the first man in history to score in 5 World Cups. 🐐🐐🐐 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WesJKYGmZP — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 24, 2022

Ronaldo vs Messi in World Cups

World Cup goals: 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 8 🇦🇷 Leo Messi: 7#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oDaqXP8aU9 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 24, 2022

