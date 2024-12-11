Cristiano Ronaldo shared his immediate reaction after Portugal was named as one of the host nations for the FIFA World Cup in 2030. The Portugal national football team star was indeed left proud by the confirmation by FIFA, football's global governing body and taking to social media, he wrote in Portuguese, which reads in English, "A dream come true. Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup and fill us with pride. Together!" Additionally, the FIFA World Cup 2034 is set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, the sole nation that bid to host the 2034 edition of the tournament. Saudi Arabia Confirmed as Host of FIFA World Cup 2034; Spain, Portugal and Morocco to Jointly Host 2030 Edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal Named Co-Hosts of FIFA World Cup 2030

Um sonho tornado realidade 🇵🇹 Portugal vai receber o Mundial 2030 e encher-nos de orgulho. Juntos! pic.twitter.com/rkxkf8bYUZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)