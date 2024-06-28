Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is always known for his love towards family and kids. Ronaldo keeps on sharing posts with his wife Georgina Rodrigues and kids and gets a lot of love from his fans. He shared a post with his kids on his official Twitter handle. Ronaldo is currently playing for Portugal in the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024 where they suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Georgia. Ronaldo also plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and has achieved many records for them. Portugal will now be facing Slovenia in the round of 16 match of the major European tournament. Euro 2024: Penalty Shootouts Set to Take Center Stage as Psychology and New Tactics Come into Play.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Post with Kids

