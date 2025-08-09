Italian side ACF Fiorentina have named their starting XI for the pre-season club friendly match against Manchester United at the iconic Old Trafford. But, this is no ordinary friendly, it's a special one. ACF Fiorentina will be led by their first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea. The 34-year-old Spanish GK David de Gea is a Manchester United legend, having represented the side from 2011 to 2023. In this span of over a decade, David de Gea played 545 matches for the Red Devils, with most happening at the current venue for the Manchester United vs ACF Fiorentina club friendly 2025 match at Old Trafford. As David de Gea returns to Old Trafford, this time in opponent colours, look below for the entire lineup. Rasmus Hojlund Attracts AC Milan Interest for Loan Move From Manchester United, Serie A Giants in Talks Over Deal Including Buy Option Despite Player’s Wish To Stay: Reports.

ACF Fiorentina Starting XI

