Robert Lewandowski has completed his dream move to Barcelona in this summer window as he has joined the Catalan club on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich. The 33-year old Polish star won almost every possible trophy during his time at Allianz Arena. From prestigious UEFA champions league triumph to winning Bundesliga title for eight times in his eight-year tenure at Allianz Arena.

Check out the titles won by Lewandowski:

Bundesliga: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League: 🏆 UEFA Super Cup: 🏆 Club World Cup: 🏆 DFB-Pokal: 🏆🏆🏆 DFL-Supercup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 The Best FIFA Men’s Player: 🥇🥇 European Golden Shoe: 🥇🥇 Ballon d’Or Striker of the Year: 🥇 Robert Lewandowski’s run at Bayern was ridiculous 😤 pic.twitter.com/NbZ7M06WiW — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 16, 2022

