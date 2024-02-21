PSV Eindhoven are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. But the German side has a great record against the PSV team, as they are undefeated in their recent three meetings, winning two. The exciting game between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven will start at 01:30 AM on February 21st, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD channels. Fans can also Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app. Bologna Remains in Contention for UEFA Champions League Place With a 2–1 Win Against Lazio in Serie A 2023–24.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Live on Sony Sports 1

