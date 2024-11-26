Joselu is a part of Al-Gharafa and Cristiano Ronaldo plays for the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. But before coming to the Middle East, both played football in Europe. Ronaldo and Joselu played together in 2011 for Real Madrid. Joselu was once again a loanee for Madrid. After 13 years former Real Madrid stars met with one another during the Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2024–25 match. Al-Nassr came out as the winner after CR7 scored a brace. Joselu took to his official social media handles and shared a couple of pictures meeting Ronaldo and captioned them as, "Me alegra volver a verte" (I am glad to see you again). Elon Musk Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr Beat Al-Gharafa 3–1 in AFC Champions League 2024–25 Elite (See Post).

Joselu Meets Cristiano Ronaldo

