Dimitri Petratos scored a fine hattrick as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters 5-2 in a seven-goal thriller at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, October 16. The Australian helped ATK Mohun Bagan carve their way back into the contest after they had fallen 0-1 behind with Ivan Kaliuzhnyi giving them the lead. For Kerala, the other goal was scored by KP Rahul. Petratos led the fightback and goals from Joni Kauko and Lenny Rodrigues ensured the Mariners full points from the game. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Result:

