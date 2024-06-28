The young forward of the Georgia National Football Team Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored early for Georgia to put them in the lead over the Portugal National Football Team in the final group stage match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal eventually helped Georgia stun Portugal by a scoreline of 2-0. After Georgia scored their second goal youngster Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went on to show respect to Cristiano Ronaldo before celebrating the winner with his team. Ronaldo played a total of 65 minutes and went goalless against Georgia. Cristiano Ronaldo Survives Major Injury Scare After Fan Jumps, Almost Crashes Onto CR7 as Portuguese Captain Walks Back to Dressing Room During Georgia vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Shows Respect To CR7

🤗 Wait for it...



Kvaratskhelia x Cristiano Ronaldo#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/fkT4Qxk3wK— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 27, 2024

