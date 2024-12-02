This was Pep Guardiola's seventh straight game without a win. Manchester City is struggling as they lose yet another game, this time against Arne Slot's Liverpool, who have been performing well so far and are in the top spot in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Cody Gakpo scored a goal early which helped Liverpool to take 1-0 lead early in the Premier League 2024-25 match against Man City. Mohamed Salah then converted a penalty in the 78th minute to double the lead. Liverpool secured three more points and are in top of the EPL 2024-25 standings. Pep Guardiola Responds to Provocative Comments From Liverpool Fans, Shows Six Fingers With Hand Gesture Depicting Number of Premier League Titles Won With Manchester City (Watch Video).

Liverpool vs Man City Result

