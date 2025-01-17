Manchester United finally came on top and they now will be looking to continue their winning run going further in Premier League 2024-25. Southampton were given the advantage after Manuel Ugarte scored an own goal. Amad Diallo was once again the hero for Manchester United as the youngster came with a hat trick in the game's final moments and led Manchester United to a 3-1 win. Man United will appreciate these three points as they were looking to run away from relegation and with this win, they give out a strong message that they are not done yet. Ruben Amorim will be happy with the result but has a lot of work to do. 18-Year-Old USA National Football Team Midfielder Bajung Darboe Joins Bayern Munich From LAFC.

Man United vs Southampton Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)