Ronaldo Nazario one of the football greats is now set to step into the field of management. Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle where the former Brazil National Football Team player announced that he is all set to run for the position of President in the Brazilian Football Federation. In his social media post, Ronaldo penned an emotional note in which he mentioned how the essence of football is being diverted away from the nation that has won the Football World Cup five times. Ronaldo also wrote, "I will travel to every corner of Brazil, listen to all those people who need to be heard - today and always - and present to the Federations a private investment project never seen before for the sustainable growth of the sport in each state of the country." Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With MrBeast To Surprise His Kids for Christmas, Video Goes Viral.

Ronaldo Nazario for Brazilian Football Federation Presidency

🚨🇧🇷 Official: Ronaldo Nazario is now candidate to Brazilian Federation presidency. pic.twitter.com/oCLlV5dLrW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2024

Ronaldo Nazario's Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronaldo (@ronaldo)

