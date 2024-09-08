Sunil Chhetri fulfilled a fan's request by passing the ball to him in the stands, during a friendly match involving Bengaluru FC and Bengaluru United. The fan, with the username 'AnandVm78074' took to 'X', formerly Twitter to share the incident where he talked about asking the former Indian football team captain for a ball during half-time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. He wrote, "I screamed Chhetri bhai to pass the ball to me..The ball landed exactly in my hand within the next three seconds," he added. Another fan went on to share the video which quickly went viral. The legendary Indian footballer, who retired from international duty earlier this year, then took to react to the fan's post and wrote, "A postman's job is to deliver. Some old hands need just the one attempt." Indian Super League Brief History: Know the Champions, Heartbreaks, Records and Star Players Ahead of ISL 2024-25 Season.

Sunil Chhetri Nails Accurate Pass to Gift Ball to Fan

Ex-Indian Football Team Captain Reacts After Video Goes Viral

A postman's job is to deliver. Some old hands need just the one attempt 😉 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 7, 2024

