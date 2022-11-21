Wales feature at the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years and their campaign begins against the United States of America at the Al Rayyan Stadium. The Welsh side head into the tournament on the back of a poor showing in the UEFA Nations League which led to their demotion to Group B. But they had a memorable qualifier where they finished behind Belgium in the standings and then went on to knock out Ukraine in the playoffs. The USA missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia but has progressed since that failure four years ago. The team does not have a brilliant track record when it comes to the main event and their immediate focus will be on getting through the group stage. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Matt Turner may not be Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper but he is the undisputed no 1 for this USA side. Leeds United defenders Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest are both attacking full-backs and they will be tasked to provide width. Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman in defense can be a bit of a tough nut to crack and Wales will be wary of their presence. Going forward, it will be down to the brilliance of skipper Christian Pulisic to come up with the chances.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is the only player missing out for Wales in their first game while the rest of the squad is fit and available for selection. Joe Rondon, Ben Davies, and Ethan Ampadu make up the three-man backline for the team with Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen as the key members in midfield. Gareth Bale has been in fine form playing in the MLS and is a potent threat in the attacking third.

When is USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium. The game will be held on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 00:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch USA vs Wales (USA vs WAL), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. USA and Wales will likely cancel each other out and the game will end in a 1-1 draw.

