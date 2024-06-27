The Venezuela National Football Team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024 tournament with a 1-0 win over the Mexico National Football Team. In a tightly contested match, Mexico's side managed to hold on to a goalless first half but conceded a penalty close to the hour mark. Striker Saloman Rondon made no mistake and scored sending the goalkeeper in the opposite direction. With the win the Venezuela side tops Group B and will advance to the quarterfinal of the competition. They will play their final group-stage match against the Jamaica National Football Team on July 1. Jonathan David Scores As Canada Beat Peru 1–0 at Copa America 2024

Venezuela Advance to Quarterfinals with Win over Mexico

Look who’s through to the next round 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kvdAKOijL8 — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) June 27, 2024

Salomon Rondon Penalty Video

Salomón Rondón pic.twitter.com/Fe0EzfkRDJ — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)