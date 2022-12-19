Argentina recently defeated France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. One of the biggest reason's for their World Cup triumph is their manager Lionel Scaloni. Scaloni took a broken team in 2018 and made them the World Champions within 4 years. However, interestingly Lionel Scaloni once suffered a defeat against the Indian U-20 team back in 2018. India U-20 and Argentina U-20 both were drawn into the same group in a tournament called COTIF Cup. In the final group-stage match, India stunned Argentina and defeated them by a margin of 2-1. Deepak Tangri and Anwar Ali scored the goals for the Indian team. Despite being reduced to 10-men for a big part of the game, India snatched a memorable victory. To put more context into it, Argentina U-20 later managed to win the tournament. Lionel Messi Hugs Kylian Mbappe After Argentina’s Win Over France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video).

IND U20 vs ARG U20 Highlights

