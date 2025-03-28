Football may be a dominant sport in Argentina, but it wasn't too late for cricket to get popular among the nation. For the first time in the country's history, a cricket match was being broadcast on a TV channel apart from other sports. Although it was not a live cricket game broadcast, it was still quite relevant that the match was of the Domestic T20 First Division Tournament, which was telecast on TV. Interestingly, the cricket match was shown for free on a state-owned channel, DeporTV. It's a significant mark for the sport as it continues to grow across the world. Hernan Fennell Becomes Sixth Bowler To Claim Double Hat-Trick In T20Is, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Cayman Islands ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Sub Regional Americas Qualifier Match.

Cricket Telecast in Argentina for the First Time

Cricket Grows in Argentina

For the first time in Argentina🇦🇷, cricket is being broadcasted on local TV. The domestic T20 First Division tournament is shown free over-the-air on state owned DeporTV channel. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 28, 2025

