The #RemoveATK social media campaign continued to rage on social media by Mohun Bagan fans. Ardent loyalists of the Kolkata club have time and again urged the club to drop the prefix ATK and keep the name Mohun Bagan intact, citing the historical significance and heritage of the club. Fans have claimed that after ATK's merger with Mohun Bagan in 2020, the former's name should not be included with the club ceasing to exist. A protest had led to them removing the three stars (signifying three ISL championships) from ATKMB's jersey in 2020. The outrage even continued to show up on social media after Florentin Pogba's arrival was announced by the club with fans angry over the fact that ATK was getting advertised and popular when it should have been Mohun Bagan.

See Some Tweets:

Imagine if #RemoveATK had happened b4 this signing...whole world would have seen "Mohunbagan fc" name through Paul Pogba's Instagram story😔😔 without any deadclub prefix...even we #mariners can't rejoice wholeheartedly such moments sadly https://t.co/DT3d0Zapql — Indrajit (@iameeindrajit) June 25, 2022

Lies Club owners: members Football team majority shareholders: KGSPL Players: KGSPL Coaches: KGSPL Sponsors: various atk fc died in 2020. The "merger" story is a lie. #MohunBagan fans want #RemoveATK in order to stop this propaganda to sabotage MB's identity, history & heritage — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) June 25, 2022

We will wait till July.lets see #RemoveATK happens or not.otherwise kgspl leave Mohunbagan. — Sanjib deb (@Debsanjib99) June 25, 2022

Signing!! Just remove the atk name and introduce any brand name of yours .. lets us enjoy please 🙏🥲 https://t.co/8uOkz5TMgd — Misra (@misra_artistics) June 25, 2022

