Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah helped India outplay Australia on Day 3 in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which on Day 4 (today) could see a result. The India vs Australia first Test is being played at Optus Stadium in Perth and starts at 07:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The BGT 2024-25official broadcasters are Star Sports Network and will live telecast Day 4 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test on Star Sports 1 SD and HD. For live viewing options, fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar for live streaming of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on their app and website, which will require a subscription. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Virat Kohli’s Unbeaten Ton Sets Target of 534 Runs for Australia in 1st Test.

India vs Australia BGT 2024 Live

#ViratKohli = KING OF EXPRESSIONS! 👑 Which of these V-Mojis did you love the most? ✍️👇#AUSvINDonStar DAY 3 👉 MON 25 NOV, 7 AM on Star Sports 1!#AUSvIND #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/Vcd7OOJcPk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 24, 2024

