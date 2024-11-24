Max Verstappen has a chance to close the F1 Drivers’ title and needs to finish close to challenger Lando Norris. Both title contenders will start the race from the second grid while George Russell will start the race from the Pole position. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 24. Sadly, there won't be a live telecast of the Las Vegas GP 2024 in India but fans can watch the Singapore GP 2024 live streaming on the FanCode App and websites. Singapore GP 2024: Spectators Go Crazy as Lizard Crashes On to Marina Bay Street Circuit, Beats Supports Staff in ‘Race’.

Las Vegas GP 2024 on FanCode App

Here’s how the #F1 grid lines up for the #LasVegasGP🔥 Drop your #Formula1 race predictions in the comments below & catch all the LIVE action on #FanCode 👊 pic.twitter.com/OdUS2099YK — FanCode (@FanCode) November 23, 2024

