India women's kho kho team won the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title after beating Nepal 78-40 in a highly entertaining final on January 19. After being asked to attack first, Priyanka Ingle gave India an explosive start in the first turn as the Indian attackers performed with intensity and ensured that the Nepal defenders did not gain any sort of momentum. India ended the first turn on a high, having a 34-0 lead. The Indian captain's performance was the highlight of her side's attacking display. Chaithra R got India a dream run point in the second turn but Nepal bounced back well to take the score to 35-24. The third turn once again saw India attack with intensity and catch the Nepal defenders off-guard, taking a massive 49-point lead. In the fourth turn, it was Chaithra R who once again starred, gaining five dream run points. The fourth turn and the match ended 78-40.

India Women Beat Nepal Women to Win Kho Kho World Cup 2025

