Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi appealed to the US Embassy in India, urging them to return his passport with a Visa stamping ahead of the World Rapid & Blitz Championship 2024. The world number four-ranked chess player took to 'X' to share his message for the US Embassy in India and wrote, "Last week I submitted my passport to you for visa stamping and it still has not been returned. I request you to please expedite the process and return my passport as soon as possible as I need it for my travel to New York for the World Rapid & Blitz Championship." The World Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024 is set to be held in New York from December 26-31. Newly-Crowned Chess World Champion D Gukesh To Face Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025.

Arjun Erigaisi Urges US Embassy in India

. @USAndIndia Last week I submitted my passport to you for visa stamping and it still has not been returned. I request you to please expedite the process and return my passport as soon as possible as I need it for my travel to New York for World Rapid & Blitz Championship 🙏 If… — Arjun Erigaisi (@ArjunErigaisi) December 20, 2024

