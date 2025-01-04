The much-awaited Kho Kho World Cup 2025 trophy was unveiled ahead of the inaugural season of the showpiece tournament in India. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be held at the IGI stadium from January 13 to 19. A total of 21 men's and 20 women's teams from 24 nations will fight for the elusive title. The grand event will showcase India's cultural footprint in the realm of sports. Salman Khan to be Brand Ambassador of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal Announces Bollywood Superstar As Face of Inaugural Edition of Competition (Watch Video).

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Trophy is Here!

🏆 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙆𝙝𝙤 𝙆𝙝𝙤 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚! 🤩

A symbol of history, glory, and champions to come. ✨

Check out everything about the #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 on the official website 👉 https://t.co/fKFdZBbuS0 or download 👉Android… pic.twitter.com/qtPyOgwhgQ

— Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 3, 2025

