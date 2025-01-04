The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has unveiled 'Tejas & Tara' as their official mascots for the inaugural edition of the tournament. The development was confirmed on their official social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). The much-awaited Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be played at the IGI stadium from January 13 to 19. 21 men's and 20 women's teams from 24 nations will fight for the elusive title. Salman Khan to be Brand Ambassador of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal Announces Bollywood Superstar As Face of Inaugural Edition of Competition (Watch Video).

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Will Have An Official Mascot

𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐟𝐮𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭! 🌟 Meet Tejas and Tara, the official mascots of the #KhoKhoWorldCup! 🎉✨ Stay tuned for all things #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025! – Visit the official website or download the app now! Check out:… pic.twitter.com/mms4th0uu7 — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 3, 2025

