Having entered the match under pressure, with Atletico Madrid taking over La Liga 2024-25 standings, Barcelona faced Las Palmas at Gran Canaria. The first half looked quite off for the Blaugrana, who were continuously met with resistance from their opponents. Hansi Flick subbed Fermin Lopez with Dani Olmo, who produced instant results and scored a terrific goal in the 62nd minute, thanks to a brilliant pass from Lamine Yamal. Las Palmas attacked whenever they found an opening but could not get past the box. Ferran Torres scored the second goal of Barcelona in injury time, which helped his club claim the tie 2-0 and secure three vital points, also ensuing Flick's men were back as La Liga 2024-25 leaders in the process. Wojciech Szczesny Stars For FC Barcelona With Back-to-Back Saves as Hansi Flick’s Side Secure Top Spot in La Liga 2024-25 Standings With win Over Rayo Vallecano (Watch Video).

Barcelona Reclaims Top Spot in Standings

